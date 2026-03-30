The Must-Try Chicago Mexican Chain Serving 20+ Types Of Street Tacos

Chicago is home to a plethora of cultures all contributing to the city's culinary scene. Even while the Windy City is known for its hot dogs and for being the best place to enjoy deep dish pizza in its birthplace, Mexican cuisine is also easy to come by. You can feast on tamales, burritos (even if they come with lettuce as a must-have ingredient), and of course tacos. When it comes to an eatery that doesn't hold back on the fillings options, head to Taco Maya, where you have your choice of over 20 types of street tacos.

Taco Maya is a chain that represents authentic and globally infused Mexican cuisine, with a mission of blending traditional taste with fresh and healthy ingredients. Taco-lovers are in luck and have the opportunity to pick from two styles: the American style, which comes with Mexican blend cheese, lettuce, and tomato; or the Mexican style, which comes with grilled onion, cilantro, and lime. As for the taco offerings themselves, there are some classic filling flavors including ground beef, al pastor, carnitas, grilled chicken, and more. The restaurant chain also offers vegetable-based taco fillings such as grilled veggies and chili potato. There are other cultural fusions like paneer, samosa, chicken tikka, and the signature taco, which combines steak, bacon, pineapple, chipotle mayo, and other condiments.