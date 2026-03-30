The Must-Try Chicago Mexican Chain Serving 20+ Types Of Street Tacos
Chicago is home to a plethora of cultures all contributing to the city's culinary scene. Even while the Windy City is known for its hot dogs and for being the best place to enjoy deep dish pizza in its birthplace, Mexican cuisine is also easy to come by. You can feast on tamales, burritos (even if they come with lettuce as a must-have ingredient), and of course tacos. When it comes to an eatery that doesn't hold back on the fillings options, head to Taco Maya, where you have your choice of over 20 types of street tacos.
Taco Maya is a chain that represents authentic and globally infused Mexican cuisine, with a mission of blending traditional taste with fresh and healthy ingredients. Taco-lovers are in luck and have the opportunity to pick from two styles: the American style, which comes with Mexican blend cheese, lettuce, and tomato; or the Mexican style, which comes with grilled onion, cilantro, and lime. As for the taco offerings themselves, there are some classic filling flavors including ground beef, al pastor, carnitas, grilled chicken, and more. The restaurant chain also offers vegetable-based taco fillings such as grilled veggies and chili potato. There are other cultural fusions like paneer, samosa, chicken tikka, and the signature taco, which combines steak, bacon, pineapple, chipotle mayo, and other condiments.
What diners have to say about Taco Maya
There are several Mexican chain restaurants with raving reviews, and Taco Maya is no exception to the rule. Diners appreciate the opportunity to snack on some tacos long into the night and have been returning customers for years. TikToker @crownme_swann reviewed the dining experience, stating that "Taco Maya has changed the game with these tacos." While they didn't love every single taco (the al pastor taco was rated as "okay," and the steak taco was described as needing more seasoning) they raved about the majority of the food.
In a Reddit thread, one commenter refers to Taco Maya as a hidden gem. The restaurant receives praise especially for the flavor-filled tacos that have left many diners hooked. Another commenter "digs their Indian/Mexican fusion," which speaks to the pleasant twist and experimentation that the brand sets out to represent. At the same time, some have noticed that ordering takeout works out to be more costly than just ordering in store. If you're in the Greater Chicago area, it might be worth making a stop at one of the chain's 11 locations to try the versatile tacos for yourself.