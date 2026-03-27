The Well-Known Meat Company Behind Wendy's Beef
Of all the fast food burgers out there, Wendy's beef has a singular taste (as well as a singular look, with those square-shaped burger patties). But where do those square beef patties come from? It turns out the largest supplier of Wendy's hamburger meat is Progressive Beef, which was first licensed in 2018 by Tyson Fresh Meats, a subsidiary of Tyson Foods. Wendy's holds the proud title of being the first restaurant chain to pair up with the Progressive Beef Program.
In 2019, Tyson Fresh Meats was honored by Wendy's distributor Quality Supply Chain Co-op for licensing the animal care and sustainability program, which includes key initiatives such as food safety and antibiotic use, environmental sustainability, humane animal welfare and health, anda animal traceability. By 2030, Wendy's, with the help of Tyson Fresh Meats and the Progressive Beef Program, hopes to serve 100% antibiotic-free beef patties. This is one of several differences that sets Wendy's beef apart from the rest of the fast food world.
Tyson Foods other connection to Wendy's
Apparently, the partnership between Tyson Foods and Wendy's goes a bit further than just beef and animal welfare. In 2020, a self-described former Wendy's employee responded to a mom on a Reddit thread looking for Wendy's chicken nugget dupes, saying that Wendy's chicken nuggets are just Tyson chicken nuggets. "I work at Wendy's and the boxes of nuggets that are shipped in are just from Tyson," the former employee wrote. They continued, "So literally, to replicate our nuggets, buy Tyson nuggets and deep fry them."
Another self-proclaimed longtime Wendy's employee took to Reddit in 2025, also assured Wendy's fans that the chain's chicken nuggets are from Tyson. To make your own Wendy's-style chicken nuggets at home, they say all you have to do is cook Tyson nuggets in canola oil for four minutes and a half minutes. In addition to the chain's nuggets, fans online also swear that Tyson's grilled chicken breast strips taste just like the grilled chicken that Wendy's uses in their salads. Seeing as though Tyson is already supplying Wendy's with other meats, this doesn't seem like too far of a stretch.