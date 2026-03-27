The Well-Known Meat Company Behind Wendy's Beef

Of all the fast food burgers out there, Wendy's beef has a singular taste (as well as a singular look, with those square-shaped burger patties). But where do those square beef patties come from? It turns out the largest supplier of Wendy's hamburger meat is Progressive Beef, which was first licensed in 2018 by Tyson Fresh Meats, a subsidiary of Tyson Foods. Wendy's holds the proud title of being the first restaurant chain to pair up with the Progressive Beef Program.

In 2019, Tyson Fresh Meats was honored by Wendy's distributor Quality Supply Chain Co-op for licensing the animal care and sustainability program, which includes key initiatives such as food safety and antibiotic use, environmental sustainability, humane animal welfare and health, anda animal traceability. By 2030, Wendy's, with the help of Tyson Fresh Meats and the Progressive Beef Program, hopes to serve 100% antibiotic-free beef patties. This is one of several differences that sets Wendy's beef apart from the rest of the fast food world.