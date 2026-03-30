Raising Cane's Once Tried To Hire 10,000 Employees In 50 Days

In 2021, many restaurants were having a hard time finding staff, despite the still-ongoing pandemic leaving millions unemployed. By August, the food service industry had lost 42,000 workers, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics — but this didn't stop one chicken chain from attempting a massively optimistic hiring spree. Raising Cane's, a company that was expected to fail, had a huge expansion planned for 2022 and announced a plan to hire 10,000 new employees for its stores in just 50 days, bringing its number of hired staff to 50,000. To aid reaching this goal, the chain sent corporate employees to work in restaurants.

In October of 2021, 50% of Raising Cane's corporate staff were working as cashiers, recruiters, and fry cooks at understaffed locations. The office staff included members of the field team (marketing and training employees) and vice presidents. There were incentives, and the locations that recruited the most (new) employees were rewarded. This resulted in not just meeting the 50,000-employee goal but exceeding it — the company actually wound up with 53,000 new employees in just 48 days.