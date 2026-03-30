Out Of Simple Syrup? Sweeten Your Cocktail With This Pantry Staple Instead

Most cocktail connoisseurs agree that the best drinks are the perfect balance of tangy and sharp, with just enough sweetness to soften the raw edges of the alcohol without completely overshadowing it. Usually, that touch of sugar comes from easy, DIY simple syrup recipes for cocktails, or a drizzle of the store bought stuff. However, if you're fresh out of simple syrup and don't have the time or energy to make your own, there is a simpler solution — just get your jam on.

You may already know the secrets to making delicious jam jar dressing or nostalgic espressos with the dregs of grape jelly, but that sticky, fruity residue clinging to the inside of your Smucker's marmalade jar can also make an incredible cocktail. The easiest method is to simply pour an ounce or two of your favorite spirit into the jar, cap it, shake it like you mean it, pour, and sip — or just add ice to the jar and enjoy (it'll be our secret).

The reason this works is that jam, jelly, and marmalade are basically fruity simple syrup mixed with things like pectin to stabilize them. Mixed into acidic spirits like vodka, whiskey, gin, etc., those sugars dissolve enough to evenly lend flavor to the cocktail while also adding a touch of bright color, producing a beautiful drink with very little effort. Plus, once you realize how many flavors of sugary sandwich spread about, you'll realize the possibilities for making new delicious fruity cocktails are nearly endless.