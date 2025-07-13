Turn Your Last Drops Of Grape Jelly Into An Espresso With Childhood-Inspired Twist

Shaken espresso drinks are quickly becoming a vibe, and it's not hard to imagine why. Not only are they among the most caffeinated drinks you can get at Starbucks (who doesn't love a pick me up?), they're also versatile, delicious, and pretty easy to make at home if you don't currently have Starbucks money. After pulling as many espresso shots as your brain needs to start functioning, it's a simple matter of pouring the liquid into a durable container with the flavors of your choice, closing the lid, and shaking until it's combined.

This hack not only mixes your drink evenly, it also aerates it a little so that the resulting coffee is pleasantly frothy without the need to steam and foam any milk. Additionally, aside from a high-quality espresso machine, you don't need any special equipment to make the drink. In fact, it's so simple that people are getting innovative with nearly empty jelly jars, using them as a portable cup and as a way to infuse their shaken espresso with the sugary, concord grape flavors of childhood.

You can even take the nostalgia a step further by giving your drink the same flavor profile as your favorite PB&J. We already know that the last bits of jam in the jar are fantastic for sweetening your latte and that shaken peanut butter lattes are tasty and comforting, so it's not a big stretch to combine them. Just make your espresso shots directly in the jelly jar and add a dollop of peanut butter before shaking.