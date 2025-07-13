Turn Your Last Drops Of Grape Jelly Into An Espresso With Childhood-Inspired Twist
Shaken espresso drinks are quickly becoming a vibe, and it's not hard to imagine why. Not only are they among the most caffeinated drinks you can get at Starbucks (who doesn't love a pick me up?), they're also versatile, delicious, and pretty easy to make at home if you don't currently have Starbucks money. After pulling as many espresso shots as your brain needs to start functioning, it's a simple matter of pouring the liquid into a durable container with the flavors of your choice, closing the lid, and shaking until it's combined.
This hack not only mixes your drink evenly, it also aerates it a little so that the resulting coffee is pleasantly frothy without the need to steam and foam any milk. Additionally, aside from a high-quality espresso machine, you don't need any special equipment to make the drink. In fact, it's so simple that people are getting innovative with nearly empty jelly jars, using them as a portable cup and as a way to infuse their shaken espresso with the sugary, concord grape flavors of childhood.
You can even take the nostalgia a step further by giving your drink the same flavor profile as your favorite PB&J. We already know that the last bits of jam in the jar are fantastic for sweetening your latte and that shaken peanut butter lattes are tasty and comforting, so it's not a big stretch to combine them. Just make your espresso shots directly in the jelly jar and add a dollop of peanut butter before shaking.
Tips to ensure the perfect shaken espresso, and how to change things up
When making a PB&J shaken espresso drink, the most important thing to remember is that you want your ingredients to combine completely to create a smooth, thick drink, meaning that you may want to avoid using crunchy or natural peanut butter. Crunchy peanut butter will melt and leave little bits of crushed peanut in the bottom of the jar, and natural peanut butter may leave a slick of oil on the top of your coffee. Traditional smooth peanut butter is your best bet for the silkiest texture.
Additionally, it's also a good idea to stick with jelly over jam, or stick with jams that don't have seeds, as no one wants a grainy latte. However, once you've found a brand you like, you don't necessarily have to stick with grape. Strawberry is also a tasty PB&J classic, or you can go completely off book with specialty flavors like blueberry, apple, or hot pepper jelly if you're feeling particularly adventurous. Most flavors that would elevate a peanut butter and jelly sandwich will work in this espresso-based drink.
There's also no rule that says you have to use peanut butter. Once you have your ratios down, you can use any nut or seed butter you like, from the expected Nutella swap to eschewing nuts entirely in favor of marshmallow fluff. Also, don't forget about chocolate syrup — there are few coffees that are better without it, and this isn't one of those.