Don't Put Your Meat In The Freezer Until You Do This Time-Saving Trick

Although making a batch of slow cooker chicken mole and steamed rice for grab-and-go lunches is a great way to start your week, true meal prep goes a bit deeper, encouraging you to dedicate a little extra free time to do future you the huge favor of creating convenience. And that often involves smart food storage. For instance, the easiest way to save money when buying steaks is to get them at Costco, because items purchased in bulk are typically cheaper. However, it's unlikely you plan to use all of the steaks at once, or even throughout a single week, so it makes sense to divide them into reasonable portions before freezing them.

Freezing portion-divided proteins not only prevents food waste (which also saves you money), it makes it much easier to prepare meals during the week. Instead of worrying about how to use that enormous tray of ground beef, you can simply weigh out 1-pound portions, chuck them into individual freezer bags, and thaw them as needed to make burgers, meatballs, tacos, etc. Bonus points if you use your rolling pin to flatten bags of ground beef before freezing to save space in your freezer.

When using this hack, it's very important to make sure your meat is tightly sealed in freezer-safe packaging, such as Ziploc or vacuum-sealed freezer bags or freezer paper. It's also crucial to label each package with the type of meat and the date it was frozen, so you always know how fresh it is.