The Freezer Trick That Gives You Perfectly Marinated Chicken By Dinnertime

Whether you're feeding a family of four or just yourself, putting together tasty weeknight dinners can be tough. Ideally, these meals require just a few ingredients, come together quickly, and are exciting enough that you'll actually enjoy them once everything is ready and on the table. The easiest way to do this is to choose foods that are chock-full of flavor even before you cook them, such as pre-seasoned potatoes and marinated chicken.

Though many grocery store brands sell chicken already packaged with a marinade, these kits can be expensive and may contain ingredients you'd rather avoid. Fortunately, there's a fast and easy way to replicate these convenience foods at home — all you have to do is freeze your chicken in the marinade. As both the marinade and the chicken freeze, there's no risk of bacterial growth or mushy chicken due to over-marination. Instead, the marinade only begins to penetrate the chicken as they thaw together in your refrigerator.

Putting together one of these freezer marinade packs is super simple. Just throw together your favorite, zesty two-ingredient chicken marinade and pour it into a freezer-safe container with the amount of raw chicken you'll need for one meal. If you usually cook for one, smaller bags with single chicken breasts might be best, whereas someone meal-prepping for a bigger family may need a gallon bag full of thighs. Seal the container tightly (you don't want freezer burn) and put the bag in your freezer to stay fresh until you're ready to use it.