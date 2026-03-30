The Right Way To Use Your Oven's Air Fryer Setting For Better Meals

Air fryers may just be the next step in the evolution of the home kitchen. Not only are they so popular there's really no need to have a microwave anymore, but conventional oven manufacturers have also started selling products with built-in air fryers as a way to compete — and it's working. Being able to turn your oven into one big air fryer means no more confusion over whether to make your cinnamon rolls in the air fryer or oven. Your oven also has a lot more space for big batches of party wings and crispy fries when you're feeding a crowd.

Of course, there is a slight learning curve when it comes to taking full advantage of this innovative oven setting. For instance, you need to account for longer preheating times. While you can sometimes get away with skipping the preheating cycle in a smaller appliance, it's a crucial step to getting the best results from the air fryer setting on a conventional oven. Countertop air fryers heat so quickly they reach the ideal cooking temperature in no time, while the larger space inside your oven needs more time to achieve the same thing.

Additionally, when the timer goes off, don't expect your food to be fully finished, especially if you're using a recipe tailored to a countertop air fryer. Smaller air fryers cook food rapidly because the heat is more concentrated, while food in an oven air fryer will likely require a few extra minutes before it gets beautifully crisp.