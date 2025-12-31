These Salmon Bites Are One Of The Easiest, Most Versatile Dinners You'll Ever Cook

Air fryers may have been just another novelty kitchen gadget when they first arrived on department store shelves, but they've quickly progressed from fad to feature appliance. In fact, many modern ovens include an air fryer feature as a selling point. It's really no wonder why — they're fast and convenient, like a microwave, while producing deliciously crisp oven-roasted results. Not only is the air fryer the perfect way to hack your toasted sandwich game, it's excellent for cooking more delicate proteins, such as salmon.

As both novice and seasoned home cooks already know, it's easy to make a long list of mistakes when cooking salmon, such as overcooking it or placing it in the wrong vessel. Fortunately, the air fryer takes much of the guesswork out of cooking salmon to perfection. All you have to do is preheat your model to between 380 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit and pop your cubed, seasoned salmon bites into the basket for about six minutes. That's right: six minutes for perfectly cooked salmon.

The key to getting your salmon bites beautifully crispy is cutting them to the right size (about 1 ½ inches cubed) and tossing them in shredded Parmesan cheese after seasoning them. In the air fryer's concentrated convection heat, the Parmesan shreds melt and harden into a delightfully nutty, cheesy exterior on each bright, briny bite of salmon. Pair these with spicy turmeric rice and steamed broccoli and you have an easy, delicious weeknight meal you may find yourself making on repeat.