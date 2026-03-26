San Francisco's culinary scene is rich, diverse, and steeped in history. For a bite of Asian plates in a restaurant that's been a cornerstone of the neighborhood since 1971, you've got to check out Thanh Long. It's considered the first Vietnamese restaurant in the city, and it continues to serve locals with exceptional noodle dishes today, with its garlic noodles being a certified crowd pleaser and one of its signature dishes. Fans of the restaurant say the dish is one of the best in San Francisco due to its creamy consistency and harmonious interpretation, where the garlic flavor shines without being overpowering. It certainly is a prime example of using crushed garlic to its full potential. The famous dish is whipped up with its secret house-made sauce, and it's so iconic that you'll find several SF-style Vietnamese noodle recipes floating around online, hoping to recreate Thanh Long's very own.

The garlic noodles are often enjoyed with roast Dungeness crab, with delicate notes of garlic and its homemade spices — and the San Francisco gem doesn't go easy on the flavor, either. People who enjoy the maritime feast are impressed with the flavor punch, accompanied by a satisfying tender texture. It's pretty simple, proving that a delicious dish doesn't need multilayered flavors, but just fresh, high-quality ingredients that shine in every bite. If you only have 24 hours to eat in San Francisco, look no further.