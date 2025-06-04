If You Want The Tastiest Lamb Kebabs, Reach For This Cut

There's a deep-rooted wonder to when high-quality meat cooks over fire. The preparation technique shines with just about every protein under the sun, but there's a special allure to lamb. The meat comes intrinsically flavorful, is welcome to spice, and turns out mouth-wateringly tender; no surprise it's a favorite across the Middle East and Greece.

When setting out to make the tastiest lamb kebabs, you naturally consider what cut works best. To help navigate such a selection, Chowhound received exclusive advice from Peter Lipson. As the executive chef of Greek-American restaurant Gus and Marty's in Brooklyn, he's certainly well-versed in kebab creation. According to Lipson, "A leg of lamb works well for kabobs." The cut requires some home-butchering, but rewards with the perfect consistency for the dish. Buy an intact leg a couple of pounds in weight, then slice away excess fat around the exterior followed by breaking down into cube-like chunks. With some simple seasoning, you're ready to skewer and grill — just don't make the mistake of marinating the lamb beforehand.