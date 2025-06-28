This Is What The Cheesecake Factory Actually Does With Its Leftover Cheesecake

With 31 different cheesecake flavors at any given time, plus extra seasonal offerings, no establishment is better known for this dessert in America than the Cheesecake Factory. The bake case is always fully stacked, and we have to know: Does the Cheesecake Factory really go through that much cake?

According to what a spokesperson shared with Reader's Digest in 2024, it seems the restaurant really does go through a ton of cake — the Cheesecake Factory sells around 35 million slices every year. Based on our taste test of every flavor of cheesecake sold at the chain, we know that some are much better than others. It's not hard to imagine that Chowhound's top two favorite flavors, Godiva Chocolate and coconut cream pie cheesecake, might sell out. But what about the pineapple upside-down or celebration cheesecake?

As for the not-so-favorite cakes the chain doesn't manage to sell in a timely fashion, and all the other leftover food, the Cheesecake Factory fortunately donates leftovers to local non-profits and food banks. The restaurant's 20-page menu and made-from-scratch dishes mean that there is potential for a lot of leftovers, but it's a relief to know that they don't get tossed in the trash. The cheesecakes are all prepared off-site and delivered to the restaurants frozen, which helps cut down on food waste. If you were wondering if staff are lucky enough to snag any extra slices, the answer is sometimes. A former employee shared with Business Insider that the bakery would sometimes give extras to staff, and staff in training were always encouraged to try new flavors.