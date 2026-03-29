The Life-Changing Trick For Creamier Coleslaw Is So Simple, You'll Be Mad You Didn't Think Of It First

Coleslaw is a versatile Dutch classic which was brought to the U.S. in the 17th century, and it's creamy yet crisp and crunchy, with a flavor that's both sweet and tangy. This means it's a refreshing side dish to pair with all kinds of mains. Whether it's a delicious pulled pork sandwich, crispy oven-baked or deep-fried chicken tenders, or even fresh fish tacos, it goes effortlessly with almost any dish. And because there's always room for improvement, if you're looking for easy ways to elevate your coleslaw, then here's one simple trick: Try salting the cabbage (both red and green), onions, and carrots before combining all the ingredients together for the creamiest coleslaw you have ever tasted.

Even though it may seem like the seasoning timing doesn't matter as long as the flavor is right, there's some science behind why pre-salting the vegetables will make a massive difference in how creamy the salad turns out. When salted and left to rest, the shredded veggies will release excess moisture through a physical process known as osmosis. As water migrates from less salty areas to saltier ones through a semipermeable membrane, it will ultimately move from inside the cabbage to the surface.

Once this happens, it's key to remove the extra water using a salad spinner or paper towels to pat everything dry and only then add the dressing. Naturally, adding more salt will draw out more moisture, although try not to go overboard with it. Skip this step, and the vegetables' excess water will dilute the dressing and leave your coleslaw watery, soggy, and nothing like the creamy classic you hoped for.