The Life-Changing Trick For Creamier Coleslaw Is So Simple, You'll Be Mad You Didn't Think Of It First
Coleslaw is a versatile Dutch classic which was brought to the U.S. in the 17th century, and it's creamy yet crisp and crunchy, with a flavor that's both sweet and tangy. This means it's a refreshing side dish to pair with all kinds of mains. Whether it's a delicious pulled pork sandwich, crispy oven-baked or deep-fried chicken tenders, or even fresh fish tacos, it goes effortlessly with almost any dish. And because there's always room for improvement, if you're looking for easy ways to elevate your coleslaw, then here's one simple trick: Try salting the cabbage (both red and green), onions, and carrots before combining all the ingredients together for the creamiest coleslaw you have ever tasted.
Even though it may seem like the seasoning timing doesn't matter as long as the flavor is right, there's some science behind why pre-salting the vegetables will make a massive difference in how creamy the salad turns out. When salted and left to rest, the shredded veggies will release excess moisture through a physical process known as osmosis. As water migrates from less salty areas to saltier ones through a semipermeable membrane, it will ultimately move from inside the cabbage to the surface.
Once this happens, it's key to remove the extra water using a salad spinner or paper towels to pat everything dry and only then add the dressing. Naturally, adding more salt will draw out more moisture, although try not to go overboard with it. Skip this step, and the vegetables' excess water will dilute the dressing and leave your coleslaw watery, soggy, and nothing like the creamy classic you hoped for.
A delicious, creamy coleslaw takes just 15 minutes of salting
Pre-salting the vegetables will do much more than just pull out the excess water. It will also help you prevent the basic cooking mistake everyone makes with salt: adding it after the dish is done. To give this technique a go, start by finely chopping the vegetables. This will break down their cell walls and allow them to better absorb the salt, as well as the dressing later on.
The salting step comes next. As a rule of thumb, you require roughly one teaspoon of salt for every two cups of sliced vegetables. Make sure all of the ingredients are evenly coated with the salt and then leave them to rest for approximately 15 minutes to begin softening. That said, if you're in the mood to try out something different, you can add some some sugar alongside the salt. Since sugar also has osmotic properties, it will also improve the dish's texture and keep the veggies nicely crisp and crunchy, while also creating better balance.
While the mixture rests, prepare the usual dressing, combining mayo, apple cider vinegar, and Dijon mustard for a tangy kick. You can also stir in a little maple syrup to balance the flavors and give the savory celery seeds a contrast. For a unique twist, you can ditch the mayo and dress your coleslaw in honey mustard. Once the time is up, all that's left is to drain the excess water, combine the ingredients, and serve your fresh, creamy coleslaw at once.