The Basic Cooking Mistake Everyone Makes With Salt

It may not seem that important to a novice chef, but properly salting your food is as vital as any cooking technique. In fact, once culinary aspirants nail down proper salting, it's the easiest way to level themselves up from a beginner to someone who will have people RSVPing well in advance of their next dinner party. Naturally, salting food is nuanced. It can be used to draw moisture out of meat and veggies and enhance the flavor in almost any ingredient, but there's one basic cooking mistake everyone makes with salt: adding salt after the dish is done.

The most straightforward advice to give when it comes to salting while cooking is to salt during every stage of cooking and season as you go. That means when you're whipping up some mashed potatoes, incorporate a few pinches every few minutes to taste. Make sure to taste test as you go, and you'll be well on your way to one of the best dishes you've ever made. If you throw some salt on top of your dish after it's complete, you'll be left with an uneven, grainy, and salty finish. And remember, when using salt, you're using salt to bring out flavors, not just to make something salty.