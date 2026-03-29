The Person To Blame For Franklin D. Roosevelt's Flavorless White House Cuisine

Franklin D. Roosevelt's time in the White House can be remembered as much for his presidency as for his eating habits. It's no secret FDR was one to champion a good martini and was also one of the U.S. presidents known for spending time in the kitchen, but one particular White House chef's cooking was notoriously off-putting for this president. Henrietta Nesbitt was responsible for some of the White House's blandest meals. In particular, Nesbitt's dishes were generally described as dull and tailored around simple meat-stretching dishes rather than mouthwatering flavors.

FDR was very vocal about not being a fan of Nesbitt's dishes. And it wasn't just the president who took issue with them; it became public knowledge the White House's food was lackluster. Some of the less exciting dishes included liver, salt cod, and string beans. In line with efforts to stretch meat, some of Nesbitt's dishes made use of cheap cuts like brains, and dishes were vegetable heavy, such as stuffed peppers, stews, and mushrooms with chicken scraps. One of her recipes – Gumbo Z'Herbes (listed as cheapest soup) – is full of vegetables like mustard greens, beets tops, spinach, green cabbage, and radishes, and notes the inclusion of some meat options, such as bacon, veal, brisket, or hambone.

Nesbitt became known as running the White House kitchen with a strict and basic menu. The stringent measures were mostly due to the need for rationing during WWII. During this period, there was an emphasis on stretching food, which affected households across the nation, including the White House.