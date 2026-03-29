The Best Item At Zaxby's Isn't Wings Or Tenders, According To Our Taste Test

Most chicken tender joints are mostly known just for that — making fried chicken tenders and french fries. Maybe they also offer a chicken sandwich, some wings, or even something a little different, like a chicken quesadilla. But when you think of a chicken tender chain, like Zaxby's for instance, a salad is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. So consider our shock when we reviewed nine Zaxby's menu items and found that their salad was actually our favorite on the list.

Zaxby's House Zalad is a standout among fast food salads. The salad is composed of mixed greens with carrots, red cabbage, cheddar Jack cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, fried onions, your choice of dressing, and a side of Texas toast. You can top it with fried or grilled chicken for $10.99 or substitute fried shrimp for $10.89. You can also go protein-free for just $8.79.

We thought Zaxby's House Zalad tasted fresh and well-balanced, which came as a surprise from a salad offered at a fried chicken tender spot. Our reviewer thought the lettuce had a nice crunch, the chicken provided nice flavor, and the toppings were actually thoughtfully chosen rather than just thrown in the salad as an afterthought. It's enough on its own as a full meal without leaving you with that fast food coma that might come from a typical entree that includes fried chicken.