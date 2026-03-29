The Best Item At Zaxby's Isn't Wings Or Tenders, According To Our Taste Test
Most chicken tender joints are mostly known just for that — making fried chicken tenders and french fries. Maybe they also offer a chicken sandwich, some wings, or even something a little different, like a chicken quesadilla. But when you think of a chicken tender chain, like Zaxby's for instance, a salad is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. So consider our shock when we reviewed nine Zaxby's menu items and found that their salad was actually our favorite on the list.
Zaxby's House Zalad is a standout among fast food salads. The salad is composed of mixed greens with carrots, red cabbage, cheddar Jack cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, fried onions, your choice of dressing, and a side of Texas toast. You can top it with fried or grilled chicken for $10.99 or substitute fried shrimp for $10.89. You can also go protein-free for just $8.79.
We thought Zaxby's House Zalad tasted fresh and well-balanced, which came as a surprise from a salad offered at a fried chicken tender spot. Our reviewer thought the lettuce had a nice crunch, the chicken provided nice flavor, and the toppings were actually thoughtfully chosen rather than just thrown in the salad as an afterthought. It's enough on its own as a full meal without leaving you with that fast food coma that might come from a typical entree that includes fried chicken.
Seasoned chicken fingers and crisp, fresh lettuce make a perfect salad
Overall, the Zaxby's House Zalad is proof that you can serve something fresh and semi-healthy without losing the satisfying elements that makes Zaxby's fried chicken tenders some of the best available. Better yet, you can make the salad even healthier by topping it with grilled chicken. You could even go vegetarian and ditch the chicken altogether. In sum, our reviewer wrote that the House Zalad is "one of those rare fast-food orders that feels built with care instead of convenience — a quiet standout in a menu full of noise."
Good on Zaxby's for offering something so fresh and flavorful. But if you're not quite feeling a fast food salad, we also thought Zaxby's Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries and the Kickin Chicken Sandwich were great choices. On the "take a pass" side of the Zaxby's menu, we'd suggest avoiding the fried cheesecake bites and the fried pickles – both of which have great potential but come with mediocre results.
Overall, Zaxby's has some great menu options. Most of these, though flavorful, might leave you feeling a little bloated and ready for a nap — as any type of fried chicken can do. But unlike most fast food restaurant chains, Zaxby's makes a fantastic salad. The Zaxby's House Zalad is worth ordering on its own as an entree — it's that good.