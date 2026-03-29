This South American Country Holds The Crown For The World's Biggest Beef Producer

Long-time king of the beef realm has fallen — or at least been knocked down a peg. Despite being the world's largest beef producer (by volume) since at least 1960, the United States lost that status in 2025, thanks to a mix of drought issues and obstructive political policies straining cattle ranchers. Consequently, the new leader of the herd is Brazil, a long-time growing participant in the global industry that produced a whopping 12.35 million tons of beef in 2025 compared to U.S.'s 11.81 million tons, according to a global market analysis by the Foreign Agricultural Service of the USDA.

America's 2025 beef production declined nearly 4% from the previous year, per data released by the USDA in early 2026. This is even more significant considering it's a full 8% decrease from a record high of over 12.89 million tons produced back in 2022. As Reuters reported in January 2026, Brazil beef production grew 4% in 2025 and operates with 238 million cattle, compared to the 94 million cattle in the U.S. Though the USDA only lowered its domestic beef production forecast by 1% for 2026, what happens over the next several months will help determine if taking a backseat to Brazil is a lasting trend or a mere stumble from factors beyond the domestic industry's control. Regardless, Brazil's beef industry has grown substantially over the past decade; by the time its production surpassed the U.S., the South American country was already the world's largest beef exporter, fulfilling demand in over 150 countries across the globe.