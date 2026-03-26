Grow Healthier Rosemary By Mixing This Into Your Soil

Rosemary is one rustic herb that you need to plant in your garden. This plant is not only robust and delicious, it is also among some of the easiest herbs to grow. Rosemary doesn't require much upkeep, though there are many ways to ensure that the plant has a higher likelihood of growing into a bountiful harvest. You'll just want to ensure proper drainage by incorporating gritty materials like gravel, expanded clay, and perlite (a mineral effective in gardening) into the soil.

Incorporating this step into your rosemary garden is very simple. Regardless of whether you plan to plant your rosemary directly into the ground or in a pot, adding these materials is ostensibly the same. You'll merely line the gritty material at the bottom of the bed or the planter, before placing the soil overtop. This will help with proper water drainage and ensure healthier herbs. Some methods suggest a two to three centimeter layer of the gritty material of your choice (this goes for in-ground or in-pot). You could also mulch your plant with white sand to assist with properly draining the water.

Proper drainage can be more difficult to maintain in a contained environment, but you can help promote water flow by using unglazed clay or terracotta pots. These material are porous, which will allow water to evaporate through the pots on the sides in addition to draining from the gravel layer at the bottom. While rosemary is a relatively unfussy herb, it tends to do best in full sunlight (between six and eight hours every day) and only needs occasional watering. Some suggest watering once every one to two weeks for optimum health and growth.