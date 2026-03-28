Andrew Zimmern Calls This Classic Midwestern Dish 'Comfort Food Nirvana'

Quirky, no-nonsense, and supremely adventurous food personality Andrew Zimmern travels the world in search of unique foods on programs like "Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern," but finds a sense of homeyness in a dish with its roots in his backyard in Minnesota. The dish in question is tater tot hotdish, and hotdish is perhaps Minnesota's most famous food. According to Zimmern, these hearty hotdishes were originally created to fill the bellies of hard-working Midwestern folks who toiled outdoors for hours. What's more is that hotdishes like this one are comforting, affordable, easy to make, and filling.

Zimmern calls his tater tot hotdish "a fun take on meat and potatoes" on his website. His version starts with a layer of browned ground beef and turkey that has been cooked together with minced onion. This base is sprinkled with frozen green beans and then smothered with condensed cream of mushroom soup. Then it's time for the final layer of the namesake tater tots. A stint in the oven finally brings it all together and renders the potato portion crispy and tempting.