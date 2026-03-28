Turn This Fiber-Packed Canned Soup Into An Easy, Creamy Pasta Sauce

On a busy weekday evening, there's not much more satisfying than quickly throwing together a dinner from pantry staples that not only tastes delicious but is good for you too. That canned split pea soup in the back of your cupboard probably isn't screaming pasta night right now, but it's about to become the base of your new go-to pasta sauce. Nutritionally speaking, split pea soup is already a bit of a powerhouse, loaded with vitamins, fiber, and a nice hit of protein. For instance, a can of split pea soup has 20 grams of fiber and 18.6 grams of protein, per the USDA. Plus it's already thick and seasoned, it just needs a little love to turn into something you can toss pasta through. It could become one of the best canned soups you can grab at the store, especially if you're always looking to stock up on essentials that can serve more than one purpose.

Treat canned pea soup as a starting point for an incredible homemade pasta sauce by loosening it up with a bit of pasta water, coconut milk, or stock that you let simmer over a gentle heat. If after that the soup still feels too dense, then you could also blend it with the added liquid instead. Either way, it's essential that you bring the thickness down a notch. Then once the consistency feels right for a sauce, improve the flavor a touch by just adding in some acid like vinegar or lemon juice, and bring in an extra umami depth with things like parmesan, miso paste, nutritional yeast, or even sun-dried tomatoes.