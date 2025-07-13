The Perfect Vegetable To Give A Rich, Creamy Pasta Sauce A Sweet Complement

Pasta night can signal easy, no-recipe dinners, as well as studiously considered culinary affairs, it's really as versatile as a meal can be. On the more meticulous end of the spectrum, the infinite possible combinations of noodle shapes, marinaras, alfredos, and pomodoros will all lead to equally different finishes, and that's even before you start considering plants and animal-based protein add-ins. And, just like you wouldn't want to smother your delicate but impressive homemade pasta in something like a rich cream sauce, certain vegetables will also just perform better than others in the dish.

Chowhound dug into the top possible produce pairings with Matthew Cutolo, chef at Gargiulo's Restaurant in Coney Island, Brooklyn. The New York City spot has been in operation since 1907. "Peas add a pop of natural sweetness and a bright, springy contrast to creamy sauces," Cutolo tells Chowhound exclusively. "Their tender texture and vibrant color help balance richness and add visual appeal." That's a pretty convenient pick, given that even celebrity chefs like Bobby Flay prefer frozen peas over fresh, so you can have a few cups at the ready almost any time.