The Absolute Worst Mistake You Can Make When Cooking Salmon

You have carefully chosen your salmon fillets and are ready to make a nourishing meal full of the protein and omega-3 fatty acids that salmon brings so well. But have you thought about how it should be cooked? Most of us default to pan-frying, baking, or grilling, but there is one critical factor to take into consideration that could make or break your salmon dinner: Whether your fillet comes from a farm or the wild.

Your gorgeous pink salmon fillets can go from perfectly tender and flaky to dry and chalky in seconds if they aren't cooked properly, and the best way to do this depends on whether you are preparing farmed or wild salmon. Since farmed salmon are raised in open pens, they have a more sedentary lifestyle than their free roaming counterparts. They also have a supply of feed that is specifically designed to fatten them up for human consumption. Because of the extra fat in farmed salmon, up to three times more than in wild-caught, it requires a higher temperature to cook it to perfection. While farmed salmon may be fine grilled alongside your burgers and chicken, wild salmon doesn't fare as well because it's leaner and firmer. Instead, it really shines when it's cooked gently at a low heat.