Make The Crispiest Fish Ever With A Slice Of Bread — Yes, Bread

Freshly fried, grilled, or baked salmon with a crispy exterior and tender interior is a culinary pleasure when it's done right. Cooking salmon perfectly can be tricky: Undercooked, and it's mushy. Overcooked, and it's dry. The difference can come down to a couple of extra minutes in the oven. One easy way to help ensure a perfect cook is by crusting the salmon with something like bread crumbs, brown sugar, or Parmesan cheese. That's one of the many tips in our comprehensive guide to cooking and eating salmon. But there's another simple way to achieve a crispy crust that involves a slice or two of brioche bread. It seems like a combo that shouldn't work, but even professional chefs rely on it.

Chef Adrienne Cheatham, author of the cookbook "Sunday Best: Cooking Up the Weekend Spirit Every Day" that features a brioche-crusted salmon recipe, credits Laurent Gras, a French-trained chef who has worked in Chicago and New York for popularizing this technique, particularly in restaurants. Essentially, you cut a piece of bread to the size of the salmon fillet, then cook the two together. Gras opts for sourdough, but Cheatham likes brioche for its enriched dough, made soft and rich with butter, sugar, and eggs, which add flavor and moistness. The technique creates a heat buffer, resulting in rich, tender salmon with a crusty exterior. It also provides a bit of wiggle room on cooking times, especially if you're making a lot of fillets.