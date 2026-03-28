Give Boxed Cake Mix A Toasted Caramel Twist With One Pantry Add-In
There are about 1,001 ways to make a boxed cake mix taste homemade, from browning your butter instead of just melting it to using a simple syrup soak, or even just sprinkling in a little cinnamon or real, fresh vanilla. These enhancements help give your cake nostalgic, home-baked flair by creating deep, nuanced flavors reminiscent of your grandmother's kitchen. Arguably one of the best upgrades not only conjures up the flavors of yesteryear, but also gives boxed cake mix a beautifully rich caramel flavor: malted milk powder.
If you guessed that malted milk powder is what gives malted milkshakes their classic flavor, you'd be correct. A mixture of milk powder, wheat flour, and sprouted, cooked barley, this powdered beverage was originally marketed as a supplement for baby formula — that is, until people realized how delicious it is. For several decades, malted milk was in everything from syrups and ice cream to candy and cake. You can easily replicate these vintage flavors simply by replacing the milk (or water) called for in your boxed mix instructions with about 1 cup of water and ¾ cup of malted milk powder.
The rest of the cake should come together exactly as detailed in the instructions, unless, of course, you decide to to make a few more tweaks. Either way, the resulting cake will have a comforting, nutty, caramelized undertone in every bite. This upgrade is most popular in chocolate cakes, but this powder would be delicious in pretty much any mix you can name.
Malted milk cakes you'll bake on repeat
As mentioned, chocolate malt cake is one of the most popular versions of this boxed mix hack likely because caramel and chocolate are a match made in heaven, and because adding malt to any chocolate cake essentially turns it into a malted milk ball dessert. If Whoppers were your Halloween candy of choice, this is the combination to try, as the flavors are exactly the same, minus that signature crunch. Of course, nothing is stopping you from folding crushed malted milk balls into some decadent cream cheese frosting to top off what may be your new favorite cake of all time.
This combo is also a great choice for turning cake mix into decadently delicious two-ingredient truffles, as you can coat them in chocolate to create Whopper truffles for a movie-theater-themed party. However, if you're not in the mood for chocolate, malted milk powder also works beautifully with strawberry, carrot, spice, or even classic yellow cake mixes. Think about how the richness of caramel would elevate each of these flavors, bringing delightfully warm, nutty undertones for a dessert that tastes like it came from an heirloom recipe card.
Of course, malted milk powder is also delicious in cake frosting, and it's as simple as mixing a few tablespoons to taste into the canned frosting or frosting recipe of your choice. Just be sure to mix it thoroughly to keep your frosting smooth.