Give Boxed Cake Mix A Toasted Caramel Twist With One Pantry Add-In

There are about 1,001 ways to make a boxed cake mix taste homemade, from browning your butter instead of just melting it to using a simple syrup soak, or even just sprinkling in a little cinnamon or real, fresh vanilla. These enhancements help give your cake nostalgic, home-baked flair by creating deep, nuanced flavors reminiscent of your grandmother's kitchen. Arguably one of the best upgrades not only conjures up the flavors of yesteryear, but also gives boxed cake mix a beautifully rich caramel flavor: malted milk powder.

If you guessed that malted milk powder is what gives malted milkshakes their classic flavor, you'd be correct. A mixture of milk powder, wheat flour, and sprouted, cooked barley, this powdered beverage was originally marketed as a supplement for baby formula — that is, until people realized how delicious it is. For several decades, malted milk was in everything from syrups and ice cream to candy and cake. You can easily replicate these vintage flavors simply by replacing the milk (or water) called for in your boxed mix instructions with about 1 cup of water and ¾ cup of malted milk powder.

The rest of the cake should come together exactly as detailed in the instructions, unless, of course, you decide to to make a few more tweaks. Either way, the resulting cake will have a comforting, nutty, caramelized undertone in every bite. This upgrade is most popular in chocolate cakes, but this powder would be delicious in pretty much any mix you can name.