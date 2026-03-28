Texas Roadhouse's Beef Jerky Turns Your Restaurant Favorites Into Grab-And-Go Snacks

Texas Roadhouse is one of many crowd-favorite restaurants where you can get quality steaks and delicious sides for affordable prices. Though, even the biggest fans of this steakhouse chain may not know that you can get some of those same tastes you know and love at the grocery store in snack form. Texas Roadhouse offers pre-packaged jerky that comes in four flavors inspired by popular menu items: Steak Sauce, Rib Rub, Rattlesnake Bite, and Sirloin Seasoning.

This beef jerky brand boasts that it is individually packed with care, hand cut, and hand strung. While this high-protein snack is bold in flavor, it's made without MSG or nitrates. As for where you can get Texas Roadhouse's beef jerky, customers have noted online that they've found it at a variety of places, including many wholesale retailers, gas stations, and even in person at the restaurant (although this may be hit or miss). For those who happen to find and stock up on this item, you'll want to note how long beef jerky lasts in your pantry versus fridge to maximize its shelf life.

Now you might be wondering who produces these savory snacks. While Texas Steakhouse's logo is on them, the chain doesn't actually make them directly. Instead, Stoney Point Snacks (Stoney Point Inc.) produces this beef jerky for the steakhouse. That includes the loose packet jerky option as well as individually wrapped meat sticks. This second kind happens to come in two different flavors also sold under the Texas Roadhouse label: Steak Sauce and Smokey Sirloin.