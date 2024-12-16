Here's How Long Beef Jerky Lasts In Your Pantry Vs Fridge

Beef jerky is a great snack to have on hand both for eating on a hiking trail and in the comfort of your own home. However, while these dried cuts of meat may seem like they'll last forever, they do actually expire and how you store them can play a significant role in their freshness.

Unopened, commercially processed beef jerky can remain fresh for up to a year in your fridge or pantry and for two years if frozen, though its flavor and quality can be impacted by freezing. This is because commercial beef jerky is stored in airtight packaging filled with nitrogen before sealing to remove any oxygen. However, once open and exposed to air, beef jerky can be kept in the refrigerator for about two weeks, where the temperature will help prevent the growth of bacteria. If left at room temperature in your pantry, you can expect it to keep for around three days, but it will begin to lose some of its freshness.

Homemade jerky is another story, though, and its shelf life will depend on the meat used to make it, some cuts of beef are better for making jerky, and the methods used to make it. That said, the fridge is the best place for homemade beef jerky as this will preserve its quality and flavor for longer. If vacuum sealed, homemade beef jerky can last for several months unopened. In other containers, it can last between three and five days or a week in the refrigerator.