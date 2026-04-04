6 Baking Tips Boomers Used

Long before cooking spray dominated the baking scene, lard was the inexpensive go-to pan grease and baking fat. Made from 100% rendered pork fat from the fatty tissue around the pig's shoulder and butt, it was highly regarded for its neutral taste and high smoke point.

Baby boomers commonly used lard as a pan grease since its large, more stable fat molecules create a barrier between the pan and batter, ensuring easy release for breads, biscuits, and cakes. Not only is it an excellent pan grease, but since it contains 100% fat, it creates fewer gluten bonds, allowing it to provide a delicious, flaky, tender texture in baked goods. For years, lard, especially "leaf lard" (lard located around the kidneys and loin), was the top choice for baking fat among boomer bakers, particularly for pies, biscuits, and bread dough.

By the late 20th century, lard was largely pushed out of the baking scene and replaced with shortening, which was heavily marketed at the time as being a "healthy alternative" to its porky counterpart. However, according to a study published in Nutrition & Diabetes, it was found that lard contains significantly less trans fats compared to vegetable shortening. Driven by a renewed appreciation for its ability to provide unmatched texture in baked goods, the use of lard in baking has undergone a subtle resurgence, capitalizing on its status as an all-natural, less processed baking fat.