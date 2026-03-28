The Massive Amount Of Beef Just One Cow Can Produce

There's no doubt about it, humans love meat. Historians say that our ancestors started eating meat around 2 million years ago and actually began cooking this protein around 800,000 years ago. We've been consuming meat in some kind of primitive form for a long, long time.

When it comes to beef, most of us stick to the meat itself, while more resourceful home cooks and chefs, like Martha Stewart, might use parts like bones and cartilage for stock. But the shocking thing is that a large majority of the cow isn't the take-home beef. The packaged beef we actually eat is roughly 40% of an average cow's total live weight — about 1,200 pounds. Using that overall weight, the math says that 40% of 1,200 comes to 480 pounds. That's about how much red meat is packaged from the average cow. Also, keep in mind that the size of a cow can vary slightly across different breeds. Herefords are the heaviest at an average of 1,419 pounds, while Gelbvieh are the lightest, weighing an average of 1,323 pounds, meaning the take-home weight can vary.

So if 40% of the cow goes to the butcher, what happens with the other 60% or so? In addition to the bones we mentioned, there's the hide, head, organs, excess fat, and excess moisture. After all that is gone, you have the red meat you're used to purchasing at your butcher or grocery store.