The 1940s Buffet Chain Boomers Will Remember (And Why It Disappeared For Good)
Every buffet lover has at least one fond memory of sitting down with a plate piled up with their favorite foods. Many boomers especially have a soft spot for buffet foods that they miss from their glory days and even some food items that younger generations can't stand. For a diner that represented truly fun, slightly unglamorous, and hearty classic dishes, Furr's restaurant chain was the place to be.
Originally opened in 1946 in New Mexico by Roy Furr (and ultimately run by both Roy and his brother Key Furr), Furr's had a strong reputation for those craving something as close as you can get to home-style diner meals enjoyed with friends and loved ones. The restaurant initially began serving cafeteria food and transitioned to buffet-style food. It was known for being a family-friendly environment which served traditional American comfort food like fried chicken, chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, and other classics like baked fish and fried okra.
Even while popular, Furr's went through a series of owners and financial difficulties about four decades after opening. It was acquired by Kmart in 1980 and then eventually Michael Levenson's Limited National Partnership in 1988. Furr's filed for bankruptcy in 2014 and then was acquired by FMP Management. At the point of closing, Furr's was owned by the currently defunct FMP Management who, according to court documents, had $13.5 million in debt.
The chain's last few locations closed down for good in April 2021. Since COVID-19 required many eateries to significantly adjust their services, the effects of the pandemic seemed to have taken a toll on the diner. At the point of closing, Furr's was owned by the currently defunct FMP Management, which, according to court documents, had $13.5 million in debt.
What diners remember and miss about Furr's
Reminiscing over retro food trends might be one of our favorite pastimes, and it's especially true when the memories are about a restaurant chain was cherished by many across the country. According to a Facebook post in a Fort Collins, Colorado, group (the restaurant had a big presence in Colorado at its peak), some appreciated the all-you-can eat nature of the diner for its wide range of regional savory items as well as its tasty desserts, including cherry pie and tapioca pudding. The diner offered cheaper dining options which likely boosted its popularity for older generations and those seeking a casual restaurant for the whole family. In a Facebook comment under the post, a diner noted that they have "a lot of fond family memories" there, while others state that it was a spot they especially remember visiting with their grandparents.
For some diners, it wasn't the quality of the food that leaves them thinking back on their meals at the chain (one Facebook comment admits the food was "subpar"), but it is instead that Furr's was responsible for certain childhood memories. In one Reddit thread, a commenter shares memories of ordering food after church during "simpler times" with key dishes including the chicken fried steak with white gravy and millionaire's pie, and even 5-cent bubble gum to end the meal. Another past diner noted eating colorful Jell-O out of fancy glass dishes — a type of experience that lives on only in the memory.