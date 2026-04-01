The 1940s Buffet Chain Boomers Will Remember (And Why It Disappeared For Good)

Every buffet lover has at least one fond memory of sitting down with a plate piled up with their favorite foods. Many boomers especially have a soft spot for buffet foods that they miss from their glory days and even some food items that younger generations can't stand. For a diner that represented truly fun, slightly unglamorous, and hearty classic dishes, Furr's restaurant chain was the place to be.

Originally opened in 1946 in New Mexico by Roy Furr (and ultimately run by both Roy and his brother Key Furr), Furr's had a strong reputation for those craving something as close as you can get to home-style diner meals enjoyed with friends and loved ones. The restaurant initially began serving cafeteria food and transitioned to buffet-style food. It was known for being a family-friendly environment which served traditional American comfort food like fried chicken, chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, and other classics like baked fish and fried okra.

Even while popular, Furr's went through a series of owners and financial difficulties about four decades after opening. It was acquired by Kmart in 1980 and then eventually Michael Levenson's Limited National Partnership in 1988. Furr's filed for bankruptcy in 2014 and then was acquired by FMP Management. At the point of closing, Furr's was owned by the currently defunct FMP Management who, according to court documents, had $13.5 million in debt.

The chain's last few locations closed down for good in April 2021. Since COVID-19 required many eateries to significantly adjust their services, the effects of the pandemic seemed to have taken a toll on the diner. At the point of closing, Furr's was owned by the currently defunct FMP Management, which, according to court documents, had $13.5 million in debt.