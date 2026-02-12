Younger Generations Can't Stand This Old-School Buffet Food Boomers Still Love

Some throwback dishes are simply unforgettable and have a special place in our memory. For those who are age-old fans of the mint chocolate combination, crème de menthe desserts may likely sit high on the list of sweet treats from back in the day. However, while they were once an uber popular snack to sink fork and teeth into, they're now considered one of the buffet food treats that are probably only adored by boomers.

From crème de menthe pies to bite-sized bars, there is truly no end to what can be created. Crème de menthe is said to have been invented by French pharmacist Emile Giffard in 1885 who was looking into the digestive effects of mint before offering it as a boozy beverage, which was given the seal of approval by guests at the Grand Hotel in Angers. Shortly after invention, the drink became a staple party choice and was incorporated into beverages such as the grasshopper (famously named so because of its vibrant color), which is a mix of green crème de menthe, white crème de cacao, and cream, as well as the peppermint patty, a combination of peppermint schnapps, crème de cacao, crème de menthe, and cream.

This turned into a flurry of crème de menthe desserts, including brownies, no-bake pies, parfaits, cheesecakes, and even milkshakes, which were enjoyed from the '50s until the '90s. Now, some home bakers experiment with these classic desserts by making them alcohol-free or so they satisfy the tastebuds of the baby-boomer generation.