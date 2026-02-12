Younger Generations Can't Stand This Old-School Buffet Food Boomers Still Love
Some throwback dishes are simply unforgettable and have a special place in our memory. For those who are age-old fans of the mint chocolate combination, crème de menthe desserts may likely sit high on the list of sweet treats from back in the day. However, while they were once an uber popular snack to sink fork and teeth into, they're now considered one of the buffet food treats that are probably only adored by boomers.
From crème de menthe pies to bite-sized bars, there is truly no end to what can be created. Crème de menthe is said to have been invented by French pharmacist Emile Giffard in 1885 who was looking into the digestive effects of mint before offering it as a boozy beverage, which was given the seal of approval by guests at the Grand Hotel in Angers. Shortly after invention, the drink became a staple party choice and was incorporated into beverages such as the grasshopper (famously named so because of its vibrant color), which is a mix of green crème de menthe, white crème de cacao, and cream, as well as the peppermint patty, a combination of peppermint schnapps, crème de cacao, crème de menthe, and cream.
This turned into a flurry of crème de menthe desserts, including brownies, no-bake pies, parfaits, cheesecakes, and even milkshakes, which were enjoyed from the '50s until the '90s. Now, some home bakers experiment with these classic desserts by making them alcohol-free or so they satisfy the tastebuds of the baby-boomer generation.
Why were crème de menthe desserts so popular?
It's no doubt mint is a fresh herb that pairs excellently with chocolate, and the crème de menthe desserts were evidence of how well this combo works. The beverage itself is known to be sweet and a balancer for bitterness. In the '60s, one of the most popular desserts was of the grasshopper variety, loved for being creamy, sweet, and chocolatey. The grasshopper cocktail was the main starting point for experimenting with desserts, but another drink that included crème de menthe is the stinger, which mixed the liqueur with brandy, but that took off as more of an after-dinner drink rather than as a solid dessert.
Nowadays you can expect these vintage desserts to make a comeback around specific times of year like Easter or St. Patrick's Day because of the green hues. It is also considered a holiday classic since the refreshing bold minty taste is a huge marker of festive flavor.
Younger generations might not be reviving retro delicacies any time soon, but mint-flavored desserts still show up on dining tables, either as cakes, after-dinner snacks, or, most commonly, ice cream. While not completely pushed to the side as one of the nostalgic desserts that have been forgotten about, the crème de menthe element isn't always found on menus or tables unless it's for a special occasion — reserved for those who have the privilege of knowing a classic when they taste one.