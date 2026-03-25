Not All Vintage Copper Cookware Is Valuable. Here's How To Tell If You've Found Treasure Or Trash

A vintage item automatically has a sense of prestige. It's unique, not to mention it has seen decades of wear and yet has survived. However, not everything that's vintage is valuable, like copper cookware. To know how to tell if you've found treasure or trash, especially if you're cooking with it, Chowhound spoke with Malak Bellajdel, an interior designer at CopperSmith. "Most traditional copper cookware is lined with tin because copper itself reacts with certain foods. Over time that lining wears down." she exclusively told us. "If you see a lot of copper peeking through the inside, or the lining looks patchy, dull, or scratched down to the base metal, it probably needs to be relined before using it for cooking." This makes copper cookware safe to cook with, because otherwise it could be dangerous since ingesting copious amounts of copper can be toxic.

Evidently, one that's in good condition is bound to cost more, but if you're willing to go through the hassle of relining it yourself to get a better deal, then by all means. And if you're on the hunt for copper cookware specifically to enhance the aesthetics of the place rather than to actually cook in it, then you don't have to be that picky. "A beautiful piece with a great patina [a layer of discolored corrosion that forms due to oxidization] can still be valuable, even if it's not kitchen-ready," Bellajdel mentioned. That said, it's also important to look for other signs to tell if vintage copper cookware is worth it or not to ensure you're getting the better end of the bargain.