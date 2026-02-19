The Cookware Martha Stewart Swears By

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Martha Stewart knows a good thing when she sees it; one of her passions involves a vast collection of copper cookware that isn't merely for cooking, but also as a decorating theme for the domestic doyenne's kitchen. Stewart first fell in love with copper cookware when she discovered French cuisine. Since then, her collection has grown through the decades, and her kitchen in Bedford, New York, is a veritable museum of copper cookware pieces. Stewart displays everything from hanging pots and pans to shelves of copper kettles, cups, and antique copper molds for desserts. Each piece is both decorative and useful at the same time. "It's all so beautiful to look at and easy to use," she said (via marthastewart.com). But is Stewart's obsession something you should adopt?

Copper looks lovely, but there are also some great reasons to cook with it. For one, copper is known for conducting heat approximately 25 times more effectively than stainless steel. It heats fast and distributes the heat evenly across its surface; it also cools fast. French chefs cherish copper because it's ideal for precise cooking, like sautéing, and for making difficult sauces like Béarnaise and hollandaise, which require even heat distribution. Because copper holds heat so well, it can also be used as serving dishes, keeping food warm on the table. The material is incredibly durable and can last forever, as evidenced by Stewart's collection, which includes pieces that date back as far as the 1700s.