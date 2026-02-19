The Cookware Martha Stewart Swears By
Martha Stewart knows a good thing when she sees it; one of her passions involves a vast collection of copper cookware that isn't merely for cooking, but also as a decorating theme for the domestic doyenne's kitchen. Stewart first fell in love with copper cookware when she discovered French cuisine. Since then, her collection has grown through the decades, and her kitchen in Bedford, New York, is a veritable museum of copper cookware pieces. Stewart displays everything from hanging pots and pans to shelves of copper kettles, cups, and antique copper molds for desserts. Each piece is both decorative and useful at the same time. "It's all so beautiful to look at and easy to use," she said (via marthastewart.com). But is Stewart's obsession something you should adopt?
Copper looks lovely, but there are also some great reasons to cook with it. For one, copper is known for conducting heat approximately 25 times more effectively than stainless steel. It heats fast and distributes the heat evenly across its surface; it also cools fast. French chefs cherish copper because it's ideal for precise cooking, like sautéing, and for making difficult sauces like Béarnaise and hollandaise, which require even heat distribution. Because copper holds heat so well, it can also be used as serving dishes, keeping food warm on the table. The material is incredibly durable and can last forever, as evidenced by Stewart's collection, which includes pieces that date back as far as the 1700s.
Pros and cons of copper cookware
If you want to add copper so you can be cooking like Martha Stewart, know it's not without its issues. Quality copper cookware typically costs more than stainless steel, non-stick, or cast-iron options. Additionally, copper requires maintenance. It develops a patina with age, so it needs regular polishing and specialized cleaners, making it more of a commitment to maintain than a material like stainless steel. It's also a softer metal and can scratch, dent, or be damaged relatively easily, so it begs for careful handling and storage.
As for whether it's actually safe to cook with copper cookware, realize copper that doesn't have a stainless steel or tin lining may react with acidic foods that leach into the metal. And finally, take note that pure copper cookware, which isn't magnetic, won't work on an induction stove.
If you're set on copper for your kitchen, Stewart loves copper so much she created her own collection, and it's somewhat more affordable than other brands. The Martha by Martha Stewart 2-Quart Stainless Steel Saucepan combines copper, stainless steel, and an aluminum core for about $132. It's pretty enough that you can hang it over your kitchen island, which is the best way to store pots and pans, according to Martha Stewart.