Want Your Bacon Extra Crispy? Pay Close Attention To The Grease

Crispy, crunchy, salty — it doesn't get much better than a perfectly-cooked piece of bacon. If you're on team crispy, you'll be glad to know that it's easier than you think to get satisfyingly crunchy (but not burnt) slices of bacon. The key: let your bacon's noisy, sizzling bubbles die down before you take it out of the pan.

When you get your bacon started on the stovetop, you hear a serious sizzle and notice large bubbles form as soon as the bacon starts to heat up. Bubbles begin to form as the water in your bacon escapes. By waiting for the sound of the sizzle to quiet down and the bubbles to become smaller, you're allowing more water to leave the bacon, increasing the likelihood of crisped-up slices.

Keeping a close eye on what happens with the grease as the bacon cooks helps to make sure you keep it in the plan long enough to get to your desired crispiness level. Bigger bubbles will mean less-crispy bacon, softer sizzling and slightly smaller bubbles means tender and chewy strips. And if you want some serious crunch, let the bubbles shrink till they look almost like foam and you practically can't hear any sizzle.