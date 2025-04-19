The Sauce We Reach For First At Arby's Every Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no secret that Arby's "has the meats". The fast food chain sets itself apart from the rest with its famous thinly shaved roast beef sandwiches, French dips, fish sandwiches, and ham selections, to name a few. Arby's is also known for its sides, from its curly fries to its beloved potato cakes and mozzarella sticks that go far beyond the typical fast food fries. But let us not overlook Arby's true crown jewel: Its sauces. Arby's serves an array of sauces to pair with its many sandwiches and sides, from creamy Horsey Sauce to Buffalo sauce. That being said, there is one sauce that stands far above the rest: the eponymous Arby's Sauce.

The red, tangy sauce held firm in Chowhound's ranking of Arby's sauce selections, and for good reason. What makes Arby's Sauce stand out is its uniqueness. It toes the line between ketchup and barbecue sauce, with a tangy, vinegary, and slightly sweet taste that enhances practically any menu item to which it is added. The chain recommends adding it between the sesame buns of a Classic Roast Beef sandwich, where it enhances the richness of the roast beef. Its taste is both unique and simple, and, as its name suggests, is signature to the Arby's chain. You'll definitely want to ask for a few extra packs in the drive-thru, or buy a bottle of Arby's Sauce to keep in the fridge at home.