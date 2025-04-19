The Sauce We Reach For First At Arby's Every Time
It's no secret that Arby's "has the meats". The fast food chain sets itself apart from the rest with its famous thinly shaved roast beef sandwiches, French dips, fish sandwiches, and ham selections, to name a few. Arby's is also known for its sides, from its curly fries to its beloved potato cakes and mozzarella sticks that go far beyond the typical fast food fries. But let us not overlook Arby's true crown jewel: Its sauces. Arby's serves an array of sauces to pair with its many sandwiches and sides, from creamy Horsey Sauce to Buffalo sauce. That being said, there is one sauce that stands far above the rest: the eponymous Arby's Sauce.
The red, tangy sauce held firm in Chowhound's ranking of Arby's sauce selections, and for good reason. What makes Arby's Sauce stand out is its uniqueness. It toes the line between ketchup and barbecue sauce, with a tangy, vinegary, and slightly sweet taste that enhances practically any menu item to which it is added. The chain recommends adding it between the sesame buns of a Classic Roast Beef sandwich, where it enhances the richness of the roast beef. Its taste is both unique and simple, and, as its name suggests, is signature to the Arby's chain. You'll definitely want to ask for a few extra packs in the drive-thru, or buy a bottle of Arby's Sauce to keep in the fridge at home.
What puts Arby's Sauce above the rest
We've established that Arby's has a lot of wonderful sauces. Its Horsey Sauce is undeniably delicious, a creamy horseradish condiment that manages to be both spicy and refreshing. And its barbecue sauce is nothing to sneeze at, either. But when you think of Arby's, you think of Arby's Sauce. What makes it so special is its versatility and tangy flavor that provide a vinegary balance to many of the chain's rich menu items. It makes a great dipping sauce for the chain's fries or potato cakes, and it goes wonderfully on so many of the chain's sandwiches. On top of this, Arby's Sauce is thin enough to mix with various other sauce selections at the restaurant. Blending Arby's Sauce with mayo, honey mustard, or even its cheddar cheese sauce makes for a wonderful, complex addition.
Its versatility probably has to do with its ketchup base, which of course naturally pairs with a wide range of dishes and fast food menu items. The addition of vinegar, onion powder, brown sugar, and garlic powder adds sharpness and depth, making it distinct from your typical ketchup. The flavor melds well with creamy sauces, as well as fat-rich savory dishes that could use a touch of acidity. It does so without being overly sweet like some barbecue sauces, or too tomato-forward like a plain ketchup. Rather, it adds a zingy punch to whatever it is added to, never overpowering, but always enhancing. Seriously, just try to enjoy a Classic Roast Beef sandwich without the requisite addition of Arby's Sauce. It simply lacks that oomph, the X-factor that Arby's Sauce provides.