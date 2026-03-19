How To Make Copycat Arby's Roast Beef With Just One Seasoning Packet

To highlight the meaty taste in your gravy mix, you can add Worcestershire sauce, beef bouillon cubes, or miso paste. You could also swap the water for beef broth to really give it an extra savory beefy flavor. It might come out too salty for some — in which case you might need to add a splash of water — so a bit of trial and error might be needed here to achieve the perfect flavor for you.

Meanwhile, paying attention to the roast beef itself is just as important. A quick trip to the nearby deli is essential for a quality cut, though it wouldn't be impossible to find a similar one in the meat department of the grocery store. Each Arby's roast beef sandwich comes with three ounces of meat, but since it's your kitchen, your rules reign supreme; you can definitely squeeze in a bit more. This is especially possible if you're using something like sourdough, which can handle more toppings, making it one of the ideal components for the perfect roast beef sandwich. For a spinoff that's closer to the original, opt for thinly sliced meat.

And speaking of bread, you can definitely do more with it. You can add a lick of butter to impart a satisfying caramelization when you heat it up. You can even swap the buns out for a different type of bread, like sourdough or rye.