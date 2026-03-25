Trader Joe's Employees On Reddit Wish You'd Do This Before Bringing Your Own Bag

Very few positive stories begin with finding a live cockroach, but this is precisely the situation a Trader Joe's employee found themself in when loading up a shopper's reusable bag. In a Reddit thread titled "Plz clear and clean ur reusable bags!!!!," the employee described the horror of discovering a cockroach in a customer's shopping bag and begged others to be more considerate, making sure their bags are clean and roach-free before bringing them into the store. An employee at a different supermarket chimed in, claiming a roach-infested reusable bag ended up infecting the entire store, prompting a call to the exterminator. (And it goes both ways: Paper grocery bags are a common vehicle for introducing roaches into your own kitchen — so always inspect both your groceries and the bags they come in before putting them away.)

But while roaches may give you the ick, they're not the worst thing people have encountered when it comes to dirty grocery bags. On the same Reddit thread, other commenters recount hair-raising stories of finding used needles, black mold, and even a dead rat. Not to mention the smells — like cat and dog urine.

One shopper recounted an embarrassing moment where they realized their cat had peed on the grocery bags only after reaching the store. Because of how they were stored at home, the smell had gone unnoticed until they opened one to bag the groceries inside Trader Joe's. So, accidents happen; but doing what you can to mitigate the risk will go a long way. And beyond the truly disgusting finds, don't ignore the more usual stickiness and forgotten clutter in your bags that employees shouldn't have to deal with either.