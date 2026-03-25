Trader Joe's Employees On Reddit Wish You'd Do This Before Bringing Your Own Bag
Very few positive stories begin with finding a live cockroach, but this is precisely the situation a Trader Joe's employee found themself in when loading up a shopper's reusable bag. In a Reddit thread titled "Plz clear and clean ur reusable bags!!!!," the employee described the horror of discovering a cockroach in a customer's shopping bag and begged others to be more considerate, making sure their bags are clean and roach-free before bringing them into the store. An employee at a different supermarket chimed in, claiming a roach-infested reusable bag ended up infecting the entire store, prompting a call to the exterminator. (And it goes both ways: Paper grocery bags are a common vehicle for introducing roaches into your own kitchen — so always inspect both your groceries and the bags they come in before putting them away.)
But while roaches may give you the ick, they're not the worst thing people have encountered when it comes to dirty grocery bags. On the same Reddit thread, other commenters recount hair-raising stories of finding used needles, black mold, and even a dead rat. Not to mention the smells — like cat and dog urine.
One shopper recounted an embarrassing moment where they realized their cat had peed on the grocery bags only after reaching the store. Because of how they were stored at home, the smell had gone unnoticed until they opened one to bag the groceries inside Trader Joe's. So, accidents happen; but doing what you can to mitigate the risk will go a long way. And beyond the truly disgusting finds, don't ignore the more usual stickiness and forgotten clutter in your bags that employees shouldn't have to deal with either.
Cleaning your reusable bags
Washing your reusable grocery bags before storing them (even if they appear clean) isn't just a point of etiquette — it's a safety consideration, too, as bacteria can proliferate in dirty bags. Not to mention, you probably don't want to put fresh food in a smelly or pest-infested bag!
The best way to clean your bags naturally depends on the materials they are made of. Platforms like Amazon alone carry a variety of reusable grocery bag options, from sturdy, insulated box-like bags to ones you can easily stuff into your pocket like a handkerchief. While many reusable grocery bags are machine-washable, others may need to be cleaned by hand, particularly if they are insulated or have cardboard components. Bags made of recycled plastic, nylon, or insulating material may survive the washing machine, but they need to be air dried thoroughly before being put away — not run through the dryer. Using a disinfectant is another option for these types of bags. Always check the label on the bag for optimal cleaning instructions.
If possible, consider the logistics of washing the bag before committing to a particular type. One Reddit commenter said they only buy canvas bags for this very reason, while another admitted they "regret every non-canvas tote" they own, just because they're harder to clean.