You're Making A Potentially Dangerous Error When It Comes To Storing Reusable Grocery Bags

Reusable grocery bags aren't just great for the environment, they're also super convenient because they can hold more items than regular grocery bags. Plus, not only are they incredibly durable, but they're also a friend to your wallet since you don't have to buy a new one every time you're at the store. And on top of that, they come in so many shapes, styles, and sizes, it's hard not to get hooked and commit to building a full collection. On that note, check out these 14 reusable grocery bags from Amazon that are absolutely worth it.

However, similarly to how you have to keep insulated grocery bags sanitary for frequent shopping, reusable grocery bags also require proper hygiene and routine cleaning to prevent pathogen buildup and eliminate lingering odors. That said, it might surprise you that a 2011 study (PDF) published in the Food Protection Trends journal found that only 3% of shoppers actually washed their reusable bags. Can you imagine that the rest had never bothered to clean them? This ultimately turned the inner walls of the reusable grocery bags – especially those used to carry meat — into breeding grounds for bacteria such as Escherichia coli, Salmonella, and Listeria.

That's why to prevent cross-contamination — the movement of microorganisms from one object to another — and avoid potential health risks, keeping your reusable grocery bags clean and storing them properly is crucial. If by any chance you're wondering how to clean them properly, a quick run through the washing machine is more than enough to eliminate more than 99% of all the bacteria.