Don't Settle For Plain Cauliflower When Creamy, Dreamy Soup Is Only 3 Ingredients Away

Though some might underestimate cauliflower, assuming its pale appearance equals basic and boring on the flavor front, they'd be missing out. Cauliflower is satisfying and can be surprisingly sweet and tender when cooked. Though it sings when roasted with tempting charred bits around the edges of each floret, it also shines when cooked and blitzed into a warming soup. Rather than relying solely on the cauliflower to anchor a creamy one-note bowl, adding onions and vegetable stock can make this dish a true star.

While the cauliflower lends creaminess, the onions add mellow richness, and the stock coats the palate with vegetal complexity. For a supremely quick and silky cauliflower stunner, start with sliced onions and melt them over the stovetop — you don't need much color; the goal is depth of flavor rather than full caramelization. From there, add the cauliflower florets and a bit of vegetable stock, cover, and cook until tender. The ratios in the recipe are pretty much to taste, so if you like a thinner soup, add more vegetable stock, or want more savory flavor, toss in more onions. This soup is also naturally vegetarian, dairy-free, and gluten-free, making it a winner no matter who is coming around for a quick meal.