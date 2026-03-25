The Bizarre Trick That Might Help You Save Money At The Grocery Store

Some tips for saving money at the supermarket are pretty straightforward: For example, grocery shopping on an empty stomach can cause you to buy more, and for fairly obvious reasons, you can save money by going for generic brands and avoiding pre-prepared food.

But here's a tip that seems far less intuitive, yet scientifically, it sort of checks out: Bring some headphones and listen to your own music. Here's the rationale: There are a number of studies out there about how music influences buying decisions, typically conducted by professors or researchers in marketing, business, psychology, or some combination thereof. It's been found that certain types of music can lead consumers to buy extra items, both in supermarkets and other retail settings. So, by opting out of the supermarket's soundtrack, you're arguably protecting yourself from this subtle manipulation.

There are a couple of caveats to note here, though: Firstly, it's hard to tell the extent to which supermarkets use these musical tricks. Some supermarkets may choose to play whatever they think creates the right ambiance, while some may not play music at all to save on licensing fees. But at the same time, it would be naive to think that big supermarket chains with plenty of marketing money would totally ignore such research, too. Secondly, musical tricks may not always be effective. For example, a 2022 study published in the Journal of Marketing Research suggested they mostly work on weekdays, when customers are more exhausted and open to subliminal suggestions.