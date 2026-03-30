The Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Chain We Wish Was In The US

He's the star of "Hell's Kitchen," known for serving heavenly dishes around the world, but Gordon Ramsay owns more restaurants than you probably realize. However, there's one chain we're missing Stateside: Bread Street Kitchen & Bar. You may have seen it featured in his Netflix documentary "Being Gordon Ramsay," where the 22 Bishopsgate location in London is part of the chef's five-brands-under-one-roof endeavor. Since the first Bread Street opened in 2011 in St. Paul's, London, the chain has grown to include about a dozen spots, half in England's capital. There are two more in the U.K. — Liverpool and Edinburgh — plus others in China, Singapore, and Dubai. Clearly, the restaurants resonate with diners.

Bread Street provides upscale yet relaxed, family-oriented dining, where kids eat free, and dogs are welcome. The kitchen offers an eclectic mix of dishes, including one of Gordon Ramsay's favorite foods: his famous beef Wellington wrapped in prosciutto, mushroom paste, and puff pastry and served with red wine sauce and mashed potatoes. At most locations, diners enjoy the Beef Wellington Experience, a three-course, prix-fixe meal for two or four, with drinks, appetizers, entrees, and desserts, which patrons say is on par with the Experience at other Ramsay restaurants, like Hell's Kitchen. At some Bread Streets, Ramsay's signature dish is also offered as just an entree for two, with the rest à la carte.

Perusing the restaurant's menus online, other highlights include roasted cod, fish and chips, and Gordon's Fried Chicken, the classic comfort food given an elegant twist with an optional addition of caviar. The chain offers all-day dining from breakfast through late-night drinks and is known for its extensive wine list.