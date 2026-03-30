The Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Chain We Wish Was In The US
He's the star of "Hell's Kitchen," known for serving heavenly dishes around the world, but Gordon Ramsay owns more restaurants than you probably realize. However, there's one chain we're missing Stateside: Bread Street Kitchen & Bar. You may have seen it featured in his Netflix documentary "Being Gordon Ramsay," where the 22 Bishopsgate location in London is part of the chef's five-brands-under-one-roof endeavor. Since the first Bread Street opened in 2011 in St. Paul's, London, the chain has grown to include about a dozen spots, half in England's capital. There are two more in the U.K. — Liverpool and Edinburgh — plus others in China, Singapore, and Dubai. Clearly, the restaurants resonate with diners.
Bread Street provides upscale yet relaxed, family-oriented dining, where kids eat free, and dogs are welcome. The kitchen offers an eclectic mix of dishes, including one of Gordon Ramsay's favorite foods: his famous beef Wellington wrapped in prosciutto, mushroom paste, and puff pastry and served with red wine sauce and mashed potatoes. At most locations, diners enjoy the Beef Wellington Experience, a three-course, prix-fixe meal for two or four, with drinks, appetizers, entrees, and desserts, which patrons say is on par with the Experience at other Ramsay restaurants, like Hell's Kitchen. At some Bread Streets, Ramsay's signature dish is also offered as just an entree for two, with the rest à la carte.
Perusing the restaurant's menus online, other highlights include roasted cod, fish and chips, and Gordon's Fried Chicken, the classic comfort food given an elegant twist with an optional addition of caviar. The chain offers all-day dining from breakfast through late-night drinks and is known for its extensive wine list.
Aiming to make fine dining more accessible
Gordon Ramsay's vision for Bread Street was a casual place where guests could enjoy great food and drinks at affordable prices, regardless of their income, he told Restaurant Online in 2011. He wanted people to be able to have a memorable dining experience outside of his famous high-end eateries that have received many Michelin stars. Reviews of Bread Street are generally positive, with many Google ratings of 4+ out of 5 stars; while some customers have been disappointed in the quality of the food and called it overpriced, many more have highly praised it. The chain has won several awards, including a 2024 OpenTable Diners' Choice for the Limehouse spot as well as a 2024 RAS Epicurean Star, a 2024 TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice, and 2022 through 2024 Tatler Dining Guide listings for the Singapore location.
Bread Street's ambience is a close second to the food. Multiple locations afford stunning city or waterfront views from floor-to-ceiling windows. Many feature industrial-chic interiors giving loft vibes that would feel quite at home in the States, with bare pipes and wood juxtaposed with large, plush, wraparound booths. The effect is an upmarket but comfortable lounge atmosphere great for couples or groups. Each location stays true to this theme while adding unique features, like a spacious rooftop or terrace for outdoor dining.
Whether it's date night, an intimate gathering with family or friends, or a private event, Bread Street clearly aims to be a welcoming place for everyone. In 2019, Ramsay told Forbes he planned to expand the brand to the U.S. by 2024. We'll just have to be a little more patient.