Taco Bell's Baja Blast Is Even Better With The Addition Of This Drink

One of Taco Bell's most wonderful secrets is that the Mountain Dew Baja Blast exists solely thanks to the chain. Created in 2004, the tropical lime-flavored drink took the Taco Bell community by storm and is considered by many to be the best Mountain Dew flavor out there. Since then, Taco Bell has dabbled in offering many other special drinks, with one recent option being Lipton Brisk Mango Fiesta Iced Tea, a black iced tea with added mango flavor.

The Lipton Brisk Mango Fiesta Iced Tea is just okay on its own. If you're a big black tea fan, it might hit the spot — but it truly just tastes like black tea with some mango juice flopped in. The sometimes-subtle, sometimes-heavy (depending on how stirred up it is) mango flavor is a nice little upgrade of flavor to the more plain Lipton tea, making this a good beverage for those who don't need a ton of extra flavor. When paired with the Baja Blast though, the drink turns into something special.

The Baja Palmer, as it is known, is one of Taco Bell's best hacks. The addition of mango to the already citrusy Baja Blast really amps up the flavor (even more so if you've opted for a Baja Blast Zero Sugar). It's that same refreshing Baja Blast taste, just jazzed up a little. Since the Lipton Brisk Mango Fiesta Iced Tea isn't that sweet to begin with, it works well coupled with the super-sweet Baja Blast, creating a more evenly balanced drink.