To Blanch Garlic In A Pinch, Reach For This Kitchen Appliance
Garlic is a cornerstone of almost every savory recipe, regardless of cuisine. When it's used properly, it brings an unmistakable aroma and flavor. However, when it's cooked poorly or eaten raw, it can be a little harsh and overpowering. Blanching (briefly cooking it to soften the bite) is often recommended when it comes to cooking with garlic, especially in recipes that call for raw or barely cooked cloves. Blanching is traditionally done with boiling water using the stovetop, but you can actually use your microwave for a faster and lower effort alternative. You just need to place your peeled garlic cloves in a microwave safe bowl, cover them in water, and cook for around 60 seconds. The idea is not to cook the garlic but just take some of the edge off its strong flavor — the garlic should still be fully intact when you remove it from the water to drop it in an ice bath to stop the cooking process.
Blanching vegetables can make any dish stand out, and garlic is no exception to this rule. A little blanching can make garlic milder and sweeter and way more enjoyable when it's being used in dressings, dips, and sauces where you want that garlicky hit but don't want it to overpower everything else. A brief stint in the microwave works because the heat breaks down some of the sulfur compounds that give garlic its pungency.
When to use blanched garlic
Blanched garlic shines in dishes such as hummus, aioli, salad dressings, or even garlic butter where it doesn't call for frying it, and when you also don't want it to totally dominate every other flavor. It is also a useful trick if you're cooking for a crowd and not everyone has the same preferences for its taste (or tolerance for garlic breath). However, it's not always best to blanch your garlic first; if you're making a garlic-heavy recipe like a classic aglio e olio pasta or curry, then blanching may dull those important flavors.
But for when it's appropriate to blanch, the microwave method is incredibly handy and can get the job done in a minute or less. We can't deny the need for microwaves is fading, but if you are staying loyal to yours for now, then this is a great way to put it to use. And if you don't have a microwave and you're tight on time, consider boiling water via a kettle. Cover your garlic in boiling water for a few minutes while you prep your other ingredients; this will yield similar results in little time.