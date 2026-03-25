To Blanch Garlic In A Pinch, Reach For This Kitchen Appliance

Garlic is a cornerstone of almost every savory recipe, regardless of cuisine. When it's used properly, it brings an unmistakable aroma and flavor. However, when it's cooked poorly or eaten raw, it can be a little harsh and overpowering. Blanching (briefly cooking it to soften the bite) is often recommended when it comes to cooking with garlic, especially in recipes that call for raw or barely cooked cloves. Blanching is traditionally done with boiling water using the stovetop, but you can actually use your microwave for a faster and lower effort alternative. You just need to place your peeled garlic cloves in a microwave safe bowl, cover them in water, and cook for around 60 seconds. The idea is not to cook the garlic but just take some of the edge off its strong flavor — the garlic should still be fully intact when you remove it from the water to drop it in an ice bath to stop the cooking process.

Blanching vegetables can make any dish stand out, and garlic is no exception to this rule. A little blanching can make garlic milder and sweeter and way more enjoyable when it's being used in dressings, dips, and sauces where you want that garlicky hit but don't want it to overpower everything else. A brief stint in the microwave works because the heat breaks down some of the sulfur compounds that give garlic its pungency.