The First Meal Ever Eaten In Space Was Anything But Stellar

Space has never been known for its fine dining, but the first food ever eaten high above planet Earth was especially sad. The meal occurred on April 12, 1961, during the Vostok 1 mission, the first crewed flight to space, when Yuri Gagarin, a Soviet cosmonaut, reached for two aluminum tubes. The first was a tube of beef and liver paste, which Gagarin ate as a main course. The second tube was the dessert portion of the meal, and contained a chocolate spread of sorts.

Before this historic meal took place, nobody really knew if food could even be consumed by humans in space. And although the United States Air Force conducted experiments in aircrafts that simulated the feeling of weightlessness, it wasn't until Gagarin had his tube meal that they knew for certain that it was possible. Finally, the truth was known: Human digestive systems do indeed function correctly in space. This would eventually lead to other types of meals being served in space.