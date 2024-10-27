How Hot Dogs Made It To Space

If you had to guess what astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins were eating during the Apollo 11 mission, when humankind first walked on the Moon, you might be picturing dehydrated, powdery astronaut food. You wouldn't be wrong, because there was quite a bit of that, but there were a few more appetizing dishes, too. In fact, while the first meal eaten on the Moon was bacon, hot dogs also came along with the astronauts during the mission, giving them a small, tasty part in NASA's history.

According to NASA's Apollo 11 press kit from 1969, "wet-pack" frankfurters were indeed packed as a lunch for all three astronauts during their three-day rocket trip to the Moon. In this case, wet-pack means that unlike typical astronaut food, the sausages weren't dehydrated for the journey. Instead, they were tightly sealed into small, aluminized packages. Hot dog buns weren't really feasible for space travel at the time, so NASA instead describes the meal as a military-style hot dog that's more of a sausage in a pouch (via USA Today). It came with a cheddar cheese spread, though, so it wasn't overly plain, and the astronauts ate it with zero-gravity applesauce and chocolate pudding, then washed everything down with an orange-grapefruit drink.