This Was The Very First Candy To Ever Go To Space — And It Quickly Became A NASA Astronaut Favorite

There's a lot that goes into sending people to outer space, including stocking up on space-friendly food. What astronauts eat and drink is regimented and requires some science on NASA's part, including inventing a space cup for drinking in zero gravity.

Food options are more limited in space, but that does not mean astronauts have to miss out on sweet treats. A lot of space desserts have to be dehydrated ahead of time before liftoff — think freeze-dried ice cream sandwiches — but back in 1981, candy was added to the list of snack options when M&M's were taken into space aboard the space shuttle Columbia. The candy's small size and self-containing candy coating made it an ideal choice for eating in space; as such, M&M's continued to be a staple for astronauts up until the final space shuttle launch in 2011.

M&M's became such a popular option among astronauts that the company even made special-edition candies decorated in honor of the last space shuttle, the Atlantis, including images of the shuttle, the date of the launch, and the phrase "3, 2, 1,... Lift Off!" Even though NASA only ever referred to the candies as "candy coated chocolates" to avoid using brand names, it was still a major honor for the little candy stamped with a tiny "M." Together, NASA and M&M's contributed to each others' legacy and kept astronauts happy in the process.