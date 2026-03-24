The 2-Ingredient Oatmeal That Tastes Like A Tropical Paradise

The last thing most people want to do in the morning is attempt a new oatmeal recipe that includes countless ingredients and toppings. However, if you love oatmeal and want an easy, delicious way to give this breakfast staple a surefire upgrade, all you need is coconut milk. Among the many secret ingredients you can use to elevate bland oatmeal, such as cinnamon, nut butter, and brown sugar, coconut milk may be the simplest flavor-rich option. Made from coconut meat and water, coconut milk has a rich, fruity essence that gives cooked oats a bright, tropical taste.

While coconut milk is available in both cans and cartons, when it comes to oatmeal, use canned coconut milk for a more impactful upgrade. Use regular or lite varieties, which tend to have more water and less fat. In terms of the differences between canned versus boxed coconut milk, coconut milk in cartons is often watered down for better pourability, and many refrigerated varieties contain additives such as sugar and stabilizers. While this can also be the case for certain canned varieties, canned coconut milk has a much higher fat content and a richer, more flavorful coconut taste.

To make oatmeal with coconut milk, either cook your oats directly in coconut milk, or prepare your oatmeal with water and use coconut milk as a creamy topping. Depending on how thick you want your porridge, you can also cook your oats in both coconut milk and water for a slightly thinner consistency.