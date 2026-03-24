The 2-Ingredient Oatmeal That Tastes Like A Tropical Paradise
The last thing most people want to do in the morning is attempt a new oatmeal recipe that includes countless ingredients and toppings. However, if you love oatmeal and want an easy, delicious way to give this breakfast staple a surefire upgrade, all you need is coconut milk. Among the many secret ingredients you can use to elevate bland oatmeal, such as cinnamon, nut butter, and brown sugar, coconut milk may be the simplest flavor-rich option. Made from coconut meat and water, coconut milk has a rich, fruity essence that gives cooked oats a bright, tropical taste.
While coconut milk is available in both cans and cartons, when it comes to oatmeal, use canned coconut milk for a more impactful upgrade. Use regular or lite varieties, which tend to have more water and less fat. In terms of the differences between canned versus boxed coconut milk, coconut milk in cartons is often watered down for better pourability, and many refrigerated varieties contain additives such as sugar and stabilizers. While this can also be the case for certain canned varieties, canned coconut milk has a much higher fat content and a richer, more flavorful coconut taste.
To make oatmeal with coconut milk, either cook your oats directly in coconut milk, or prepare your oatmeal with water and use coconut milk as a creamy topping. Depending on how thick you want your porridge, you can also cook your oats in both coconut milk and water for a slightly thinner consistency.
Tasty ways to make coconut oatmeal your new favorite breakfast
To enjoy this two-ingredient meal in more ways than one, once you get used to cooking oats in coconut milk, try overnight oats. The night before you plan on eating this chilled delight, simply combine oats and lite canned coconut milk in a jar, shake, and store the mixture in your refrigerator until morning. You can also combine full-fat canned coconut milk with a little water for a similar texture. Full-fat coconut milk alone can make your overnight oats too thick and more difficult to stir.
While coconut milk alone can enhance any type of oatmeal, there are plenty of extra ingredients you can include to make an even more satisfying breakfast. For starters, even though canned coconut milk has a mildly sweet taste, feel free to add a small amount of a preferred sweetener, such as honey, brown sugar, or coconut sugar. You can also sweeten this tropical breakfast with bright and colorful fruits that pair well with coconut milk, such as chopped mangoes, pineapple, banana, or blueberries.
Or, for a filling breakfast that keeps you going, use healthy oatmeal toppings such as dried slivered almonds, chopped walnuts, or hemp and chia seeds. You can also use shredded coconut or dried coconut chips and dried pineapple. Lastly, to make this simple and delicious oatmeal a bit more creamy, feel free to enjoy your next bowl with an extra pour of coconut milk or a dollop of coconut yogurt.