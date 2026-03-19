The Kitchenware Deals Sharp-Eyed Costco Shoppers Are Noticing

Costco, the big box warehouse store with oodles of affordable goods to stock up on, is obviously known for its value. Still, it tends to turn heads when prices dip even farther below everyday expectations. The keen-eyed spy over on Instagram's @costco.so.obsessed posted a few of these deals that dropped dollar signs lower than you typically find them. However, keep in mind that discounts can vary from location to location, and act fast if you ever see an asterisk, which means a product isn't available much longer.

An OXO food dispenser is one of the recently spotted deals, with a $16 price tag when it's previously been listed for $26. The hand-operated device is ideal for dry goods, such as cereal, particularly in households with kids, for whom flimsy cardboard boxes are a recipe for a mess. It's also great for anyone who simply prefers a more streamlined aesthetic than cartoon mascots can offer (sorry, Cap'n Crunch). An OXO four-piece pop container set, replete with measuring cup and scoop, was also seen nearby for $37.99. It's been known to go for $47.99 under normal circumstances. It's a great find for all your baking ingredients, as well as creating a uniform appearance in the kitchen.