Why Texas Roadhouse Gave Up On Its Dream Of Live Country Music Every Night
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Take a back seat, Olive Garden. With more than 700 locations across the country, plus 40 restaurants in 10 foreign countries, Texas Roadhouse became the largest casual dining chain in the U.S. in 2025, surpassing the famous Italian-themed chain. In terms of restaurant growth, the steakhouse chain has seen an explosion of new locations and a staggering amount of annual profits in a relatively short time, having opened its first restaurant in Clarksville, Indiana, in 1993.
Like any other restaurant chain, Texas Roadhouse had a few bumps trying to get its concept off the ground. In the book, "Made From Scratch: The Legendary Success Story of Texas Roadhouse," founder Kent Taylor wrote about the process of launching Texas Roadhouse while embracing unconventional and quirky business practices in the early 1990s. One early idea the chain embraced at its first location was live country music inside the restaurant.
Taylor was intent on making Texas Roadhouse an everyman type of restaurant. "Baby, if you want to dress up, then visit somewhere else; but if you want to dress down, we would welcome you with open arms and a warm smile," he wrote. The idea of live country music fit that vibe perfectly as a way to combine rowdy music with steaks and ribs. He added, "I wanted to target the blue-collar segment of America (my peeps) who would be comfortable with jukebox country music and a casual and lively atmosphere with energetic servers in jeans."
Why live country music was a bad idea for Texas Roadhouse
Though that spirit has remained since Texas Roadhouse first launched more than 30 years ago, the owners quickly discovered live country music just wasn't going to work. They wanted to nail the energy of a lively roadhouse in the hill country of Texas, but the practicality fell apart when those first two locations opened. Taylor wrote, "After I dealt with bands showing up late, playing too loud, or going too long (you can't turn tables when the band won't stop jamming), store two in Gainesville, Florida, and every location thereafter, would have no stage and no bands."
While the live country music concept died, Texas Roadhouse still carried on that theme. In 1998, the manager at the Ashland, Kentucky, location encouraged his staff to do a boot-scootin'-boogie line dance every hour and that tradition still continues at some locations today. Every location features a "Willie's Corner" – a dedicated area of the restaurant that celebrates the legacy of country music superstar, Willie Nelson (who also helped the chain pick its armadillo mascot). Texas Roadhouse also features an "artist of the month" to highlight lesser-known country music stars, in addition to a playlist heavy-laden with classic rock and country music.
This just goes to show not every idea from a success story turns out to be a winner. That said, more than three decades later, the steakhouse chain continues to promote a country music vibe to go alongside its quality, inexpensive steaks, ribs, delicious appetizers, and cold draft beers.