Why Texas Roadhouse Gave Up On Its Dream Of Live Country Music Every Night

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Take a back seat, Olive Garden. With more than 700 locations across the country, plus 40 restaurants in 10 foreign countries, Texas Roadhouse became the largest casual dining chain in the U.S. in 2025, surpassing the famous Italian-themed chain. In terms of restaurant growth, the steakhouse chain has seen an explosion of new locations and a staggering amount of annual profits in a relatively short time, having opened its first restaurant in Clarksville, Indiana, in 1993.

Like any other restaurant chain, Texas Roadhouse had a few bumps trying to get its concept off the ground. In the book, "Made From Scratch: The Legendary Success Story of Texas Roadhouse," founder Kent Taylor wrote about the process of launching Texas Roadhouse while embracing unconventional and quirky business practices in the early 1990s. One early idea the chain embraced at its first location was live country music inside the restaurant.

Taylor was intent on making Texas Roadhouse an everyman type of restaurant. "Baby, if you want to dress up, then visit somewhere else; but if you want to dress down, we would welcome you with open arms and a warm smile," he wrote. The idea of live country music fit that vibe perfectly as a way to combine rowdy music with steaks and ribs. He added, "I wanted to target the blue-collar segment of America (my peeps) who would be comfortable with jukebox country music and a casual and lively atmosphere with energetic servers in jeans."