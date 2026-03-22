Skip The Oven And Make Faster Baked Potatoes With This Kitchen Appliance

For something seemingly so simple, there's plenty of debate around how to make the perfect baked potato. While some insist oven roasting will always produce the tastiest results, others believe it's best to nix the appliance altogether in favor of a cooking method that gives you beautifully tender, steamy baked potatoes in almost half the time. Enter, the Instant Pot. While baking potatoes in an oven typically takes up to an hour at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, an Instant Pot can have them ready in about 35 minutes or less, depending on the size of your spuds.

The reason an Instant Pot can do this is because it combines steam and heat inside a relatively small container to create a pressurized environment that raises the boiling point of water. The combination of pressure and superheated steam allows your potatoes to cook through quickly and evenly. As an added bonus, the steam inside the Instant Pot also helps keep your potatoes from drying out, ensuring the interior will be creamy, fluffy, and unbelievably delicious.

Baked potatoes are also a pretty good food to try preparing if you're new to using an Instant Pot, since it involves little more than adding cold water to the pot, placing your potatoes inside, and activating the "pressure cook" function. Since Instant Pots are easier and safer to use than the pressure cookers of yesteryear, the only real safety precaution you need to take is piercing the potatoes all over with a fork before cooking them to ensure they don't explode. Besides that, your Instant Pot can regulate itself.