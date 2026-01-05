Make This Classic Side Dish In Half The Time With Your Instant Pot

The humble potato salad is one of many kitchen staples that can sometimes feel like more effort than it's worth, often because the potatos take anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes to cook through. If you're in a time crunch, this may mean skipping the potato salad altogether. However, an Instant Pot or other pressure cooker can cut potato cook time to a fraction of what you're used to because pressure cookers rely on trapped steam and high temperatures to swiftly cook their contents.

Cook times vary depending on the size of your potatoes. It only takes four minutes for quartered (or small) potatoes to cook on a high setting, and you can save prep time by leaving the skin on. When deciding which potatoes to get, try Yukon gold, the absolute best spuds to use in a classic potato salad. Red potatoes are another great option since they tend to be smaller. For those who include eggs in potato salad, your Instant Pot saves you even more boiling time since you can cook the eggs with your potatoes simultaneously. The trick is to fill your cooker with water to just about cover the potatoes and pop your eggs (still in the shell) on top. But the pressure cooked ingredients are just one piece of the puzzle. No potato salad is complete without dressing.